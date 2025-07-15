Michael Carcone isn't going anywhere. The veteran forward has officially signed a one-year deal with the Utah Mammoth. At age 29, the winger has spent his entire NHL career with the Arizona/Utah franchise and is returning after a tough 2024-25 season in which he scored seven goals and produced just 19 points in 53 games.

Carcone had a breakout season in 2023-24, scoring 21 goals in 74 games while averaging a little over 11 minutes of ice time per game. His solid performance established him as a good bottom-six contributor after years of success in the AHL.

This contract extension comes just a few months after Carcone expressed his desire to explore free agency. However, with little interest from other teams, Utah brought him back to bolster their forward depth heading into next season.

Even though his production dipped, Carcone averaged 11:26 of ice time and accumulated 36 penalty minutes in 2024-25. He was a healthy scratch for a good chunk of the final stretch, only appearing in one of the Mammoth's last 10 games as the team fought for a playoff spot.

As an undrafted forward, Carcone has made his mark in the NHL, playing 157 games and racking up 57 points along with 87 penalty minutes. But his AHL performance is even more notable; he boasts 267 points over 398 regular-season games. One of his standout moments came during the 2022-23 season when he scored an impressive 85 points in just 68 games for the Tucson Roadrunners.

With Utah's roster changes, Carcone will have the chance at one of their final forward spots. He could face competition from Kailer Yamamoto and Liam O'Brien on the fourth line.

With this latest move, the Mammoth have 46 out of the league's maximum 50 contracts on their books. While Carcone's spot in the lineup isn't guaranteed, his scoring experience and AHL background make him a valuable safety net for Utah's bottom six.