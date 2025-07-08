The Utah Mammoth are re-signing restricted free agent Jack McBain to a new five-year deal worth $21.25 million.

On Monday, the Mammoth elected salary arbitration with the restricted free agent. Less than 24 hours later, before a hearing took place, McBain and Utah struck a deal worth $4.25 million annually.

“We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said, according to NHL.com. “He is a big, strong, physical player who competes hard on a nightly basis and brings a gritty toughness to our group.”

The 25-year-old forward is coming off a season with career highs in goals (13) and points (27).

“The treatment from top down is unbelievable,” McBain said during April's exit interview. “Living in Utah is amazing. I think we've got a really good group moving forward that can do a lot of really good things. It's a place that guys, hopefully, want to play, and I want to play.”

McBain asserts his physicality largely thanks to his 6-foot-4, 219-pound stature. Last season, he recorded 291 hits, the sixth most in the NHL. Since his debut in April 2022, McBain ranks third with 832 hits.

“Jack's versatility as a player,” Mammoth president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said, “his care for his teammates, and his demonstrated willingness to do whatever it takes to win, are all critical elements to our future team success.”

Utah's first season in Salt Lake City concluded with a 38-31 record and 89 points, eight shy of a postseason berth. McBain was one of six players to appear in all 82 games.

This marks the second time that McBain appeared in every game, the first coming in 2022-23 with the Arizona Coyotes.

“My impact on the game goes a lot further than points or statistics,” McBain said. “Maybe not the most thrilled with my offensive production in the statistic column this year, but I did a lot of good things that can lead to success in the future.”

Before moving to Utah last season, McBain spent three seasons with Arizona. He recorded a combined 52 points in his final two seasons with the franchise, also racking up a career-high 304 hits in 2022-23.

McBain's new contract will keep him with the Mammoth through the 2029-30 season.