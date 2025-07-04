JJ Peterka was enjoying a golf trip in Spain when he got a call that would change the course of his career. The 23-year-old forward had just been traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Utah Mammoth, stepping into a new adventure with one of the NHL’s latest teams.

Utah brought Peterka on board on June 26, trading away defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan to make it happen. A few hours later, Peterka signed a five-year, $38.5 million extension, showing his dedication to the Mammoth’s long-term vision.

After a standout season where he scored 68 points in 77 games, Peterka is joining a team that is starting to turn heads thanks to its promising young core. He’s now the fourth player on the Mammoth under 26 to have scored 60 or more points last season.

Peterka tasted Utah’s potential in March when he played in Salt Lake City with Buffalo. He was impressed by the energy in the arena.

“The fans were right up against the ice. It’s going to be super exciting,” he said. “When I check out the roster and see how many young guys are already having success, I feel like it's just a great fit for myself. We can develop together, and hopefully, we’ll pile up many wins.”

Utah wrapped up its first season with a record of 38-31-13 after acquiring the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes. While the Mammoth only missed out on the playoffs by seven points, they have a bright future ahead, particularly with outstanding players like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller leading the way.

Peterka couldn't hide his admiration for their excellence, specifically saying, “The way they beat guys 1-on-1, or even 1-on-2, and make plays…it was pretty special.”

General manager Bill Armstrong is counting on Peterka to impact the team’s top two lines immediately.

“If you look at his numbers from last year, they’re pretty much on par with Cooley’s. He’s a competitor who wants to win,” Armstrong noted.

Peterka also mentioned the team’s off-ice development, especially with a new practice facility opening in September. “That excites me,” he added.

There is no mistaking Peterka's commitment. He was equally impressed by Utah’s up-front vision and his connection to the nearby mountains that struck a chord with his past in Munich, Germany. “This contract illustrates my enthusiasm for this group and their vision,” he said.

It'll be interesting to see if Peterka can help the Mammoth take the next step and return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26.