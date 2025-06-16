The Utah Mammoth have settled on their brand identity after a year of thought and votes. It took a bit longer than they expected, but the team got there in the end. Before they announced their new name, though, the Mammoth won big at the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery. They technically won the second overall pick, but since they can only move up 10 spots, they received the fourth overall pick instead.

The Mammoth have a young core in place already. Dylan Guenther emerged as a legitimate top-six scoring threat. He scored 27 goals in 70 games to lead Mammoth skaters. Center Logan Cooley had a big year, as well, finishing second behind established star Clayton Keller for total points.

However, there is always room to add to this core if they want. Therein lies the dilemma facing this team, though. More than any team in the top 10, Utah has the motivation to make a massive swing this summer. With that in mind, having the fourth overall pick is significant.

The Mammoth will consider all of their options this summer. Even if those options don't include simply using this pick at the draft. Here are three options the Mammoth can explore at the 2025 NHL Draft with the event less than two weeks away.

Trade No. 4 pick for a superstar

As mentioned, the Mammoth's options are not limited to using the pick. Utah is well-positioned to make a splash this summer, whether at the NHL or in NHL Free Agency. They have more than $20 million in available cap space to work with at this point.

NHL Free Agency brings a ton of risk, though. Say Utah targets Mitch Marner, the best free agent available. Negotiating a contract with him could certainly go well. But in a potential bidding war, things can flip on a dime. The Mammoth could lose Marner at the very last minute.

A trade can carry the same risk, of course. But few teams have a trade chip like the Mammoth. And even fewer are willing to part with that chip. Utah isn't chomping at the bit to trade the No. 4 pick. However, they would certainly consider it if the right deal presented itself.

Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone

Article Continues Below

If the Mammoth elects to retain the No. 4 pick, there is one option that makes all the sense in the world. Porter Martone is the best pure winger in the 2025 NHL Draft. He has the makings of an elite scoring winger who can complement a star center very well.

His draft stock has taken a hit in recent months, however. Martone was in the No. 1 pick conversation at the beginning of the year. However, the emergence of Caleb Desnoyers and Jake O'Brien have helped drop him down the order. The re-emergence of Roger McQueen has also brought him down in the top-10.

Still, Martone remains an elite prospect. Though the value of a winger this high may not be the same, the Mammoth would be well off taking someone of his potential. He could have a significant impact on their future success in the coming years.

Soo Greyhounds forward Brady Martin

There is another option to mention given recent NHL Draft buzz. The Mammoth have recently been linked to Soo Greyhounds center Brady Martin. Utah is so enamored that they could take him well off the board with the No. 4 pick.

“Word around the campfire is that Utah *really* likes Brady Martin. Wouldn't be shocking to see him go at No. 4,” EliteProspects Director of Film Scouting Cam Robinson reported in early June.

Martin is a very skilled player who has the ability to beat NHL defensemen one-on-one. He is also rather creative in the offensive zone, with his hockey IQ helping him generate offense for his teammates. And he plays with impressive physicality.

However, his potential may not be as high as others available at this pick. Many across the NHL believe he has second-line center potential at best. If the Mammoth are in disagreement, though, they could go off the board. It certainly wouldn't be the first time general manager Bill Armstrong drafted his guy despite consensus perception heading into the NHL Draft.