The New York Mets have become a powerhouse thanks in large part to a gutsy owner and a shrewd front office. But, there might be another factor that has drawn players to Flushing.

Former Mets starter Justin Verlander recently told SNY’s Andy Martino a story that illustrates how New York has developed into a family-friendly organization.

“Interviewed Justin Verlander today for Mets book, but a timely comment to share now is that he told then-teammate Tyler Rogers how much he was going to enjoy the Mets, how well they treat players and families,” Martino tweeted. “Word of mouth in the league now has Mets as a desired destination.”

While Verlander is currently a member of the San Francisco Giants, he spent part of the 2023 season with the Mets. He signed with the team as a free agent, and was impressed by team owner Steve Cohen.

“I had a lovely conversation with Steve in the first week or so of my free agency. And we really didn’t talk much about baseball,” Verlander told the media after signing with the Mets. “It was just getting to know one another. And it gave me such a positive vibe for what his vision for this franchise is. And that he wants to make this franchise amazing.”

Across 16 starts in New York, Verlander posted a 6-5 record and a 3.15 ERA. His sentiment regarding the atmosphere that the Mets have created has been echoed by others.

Cohen was also a pivotal part of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and has helped create a welcoming environment.

“It seems like they are the right family — a family that wants to win but definitely that wants to take care of their players and their families,” Soto told The Athletic shortly after signing with New York. “Coming from the owner that does that, it’s really special.”

The jury is out on the Mets’ 2025 season, but the franchise has seemingly built a sustainable blueprint that will help them attract star players.