The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for leaders in the secondary at training camp this summer. Las Vegas got dealt a very tough blow Saturday when safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. suffered a broken fibula.

“The six-year vet is getting an MRI to determine if additional damage. Johnson was in the mix for a rotational role in Vegas,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson recently joined the Raiders after spending time last season with the Carolina Panthers. He has also spent time with several other NFL teams in his short career.

The defensive back was getting a lot of reps on the field during this summer's training camp. His injury occurred while trying to make a play.

“The six-year veteran was carted off the field after he collided with defensive end Maxx Crosby while attempting to tackle running back Raheem Mostert,” per ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Johnson appeared in 15 games in the 2024 season for Carolina. He posted seven total tackles. Johnson has appeared in 83 career NFL games.

The Raiders are looking to rebuild this season

Las Vegas has lots of new faces this year, including Johnson. The Raiders are now led by veteran head coach Pete Carroll, who is promising to change the culture of the franchise.

Along with Johnson, other new Raiders players include quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is expected to be the starter after playing several years for the Seattle Seahawks. Another expected contributor is rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who was drafted as the team's first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have made just a handful of playoff appearances since they played in the 2003 Super Bowl. The team's fans are hoping that Carroll can return the squad to greatness. Time will tell how the squad changes their strategy in the secondary, since Johnson is hurt.

Raiders training camp continues in the coming days. Las Vegas plays their first preseason NFL game on August 7, against Seattle.