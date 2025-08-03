The WNBA is not playing around when it comes to respecting players and the audience. The WNBA shared the repercussions of a fan who threw a sex toy onto the court during the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game on Tuesday, July 29).

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league said in a statement per ESPN. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

The penalty for the fan from the Dream-Valkyries was exactly that, as they were arrested and now have a one-year ban from the league.

The league addressing this issue follows a second incident of fans throwing a sex toy onto the court on Friday (Aug. 1) during the Chicago Sky and the Valkyries game. During this second incident, the toy was thrown under a basket and was later kicked over by an official during the third quarter.

Several fans and WNBA players have spoken out about the interruptions.

“It's super disrespectful. I don't really get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after Friday's game.

“Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us,” Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacted on X.

“ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!” New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison wrote on X. “Please do better. It’s not funny. never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

The rules with bringing objects into the arena vary per venue where some allow clear bags and others implement a no-bag policy.

The Atlanta Dream's next game is today at 3 pm against the Washington Mystics.

