The Utah Hockey Club are in their inaugural season in Salt Lake City after their move from the desert and their previous identity as the Arizona Coyotes. They weren't able to settle on an official new identity and mascot, so they're simply known as the Utah Hockey Club for now.

Reports indicate that they were unable to secure a copyright to be known as the “Utah Yeti”, and the club is now allowing their fans to vote on what they feel the best new identity is. The initial choices that fans were given included their current name as well as the “Mammoth” and “Wasatch”.

However, the “Wasatch” didn't go over well with fans, and the team has since decided to scrap that choice and replace it with “Outlaws”, as they wrote on X.

“Hey Utah hockey fans! We listened to your feedback and dug into all the Qualtrics data from last night’s survey,” the team wrote on X. “For the team name, it’s clear that Outlaws should be in the mix instead of Wasatch, so we’re swapping it out.