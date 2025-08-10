One of the less talked about storylines for the Atlanta Hawks amid their busy offseason is the contract status of point guard Trae Young. Young has been hoping for an extension, one that has not come yet, and he could be slated to hit unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of this season.

Recently, NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported that Young was “disappointed” that Atlanta hadn't offered a new deal, and now, Jake Fischer is reporting further on Young's state of mind amid the talks (or lack thereof).

“The reported disappointment Young is said to be feeling about his contract status appears to stem largely from the fact that the Hawks never really broached an extension at all,” reported Fischer, per Marc Stein's Substack.

However, Fischer also noted that “Young's side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension, like his current contract, worth in excess of $200 million.”

If Young makes an All-NBA Team this year, he would be eligible for a $350 million deal next season.

A big decision for the Hawks

Atlanta has made a flurry of moves this offseason, each seemingly designed to build a contender tailor-made to accentuate Trae Young's strengths and cover for his weaknesses.

Atlanta gave themselves a true rim protector and floor spacer on the other end in Kristaps Porzingis, and also added two elite wing shooters in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard (Alexander-Walker is also one of the better perimeter defenders in the league).

However, the engine that makes the machine work has always been Young, the polarizing point guard who led Atlanta on its deepest playoff run in franchise history four years ago and hasn't been able to recapture that magic sense.

Given the Hawks' tepid history of attracting star talent, it's likely that the team would be more willing than most to pay slightly above market value for a player like Young, who, for all his well-documented flaws, is one of the best pure playmakers of his generation.

However, nothing appears to have materialized between the two sides at this point.