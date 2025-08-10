Heading to Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees desperately need a win. In fact, one could argue that Sunday's matchup might make or break the Yankees' season. Once upon a time, they were clearly at the top of the AL East. Now, the Bronx Bombers hold just a half game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card Spot. As the Yankees' campaign hangs in the balance, manager Aaron Boone provided an “optimistic” update on team captain Aaron's Judge return to the outfield. X (formerly Twitter) account Yankees Videos posted Boone's update on Judge before Sunday's matchup.

“He's optimistic that it will be sooner rather than later,” posted the Yankees-focused account Sunday. “Aaron Boone on when Aaron Judge will be able to return to the outfield.”

The sooner that New York gets Judge back in the outfield, the better. Fellow team leader Giancarlo Stanton played the outfield for the first time on Saturday during the team's win over the Astros. In Sunday's series finale, Cody Bellinger will play Judge's usual spot of right field. As the team looks to increase their narrow lead in the AL Wild Card race, the Bombers are almost back to full strength, at least for the moment. When will Judge finally make his return to the Yankee outfield?

Yankees need Aaron Judge back at full strength

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Even though Judge hasn't been playing defense, his bat is once again back in the lineup. Although his offensive prowess is the reason why he could win his second straight AL MVP award, his defense is also very underrated. He's likely got a few years left in the field, so the Yankees will try and get as much as they can out of him defensively.

Once Judge is back, then New York truly needs to focus on righting the ship. So far, the second half of this season hasn't been as kind to them. Offensively they've still performed well. However, their pitching and defense, most notably a bullpen that was supposed to be a team strength, has let Boone and the team down. Can the Bombers get back on track and march back up towards the top of the AL standings? If not, then perhaps it is time for some long overdue changes to take place at Yankee Stadium.

