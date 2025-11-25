After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, many expected the Vancouver Canucks to make another run at the postseason this year. Unfortunately, the Canucks have stumbled to a 9-12-2 start to begin the 2025-26 campaign. If this current dip in form continues, Vancouver could look to deal multiple players ahead of the March trade deadline. According to the Athletic's Thomas Drance, the Canucks could potentially deal top defenseman Quinn Hughes, in addition to other contributors.

“Like a spectre hanging over everything in the Canucks universe at the moment, what all of this might mean for Quinn Hughes’ future is the biggest question facing the franchise,” wrote Drance.

Trading Hughes would certainly net a massive haul for the Canucks. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin will endeavor to figure out if now is the time to tear everything down, especially since their team's season is only 23 games in. 59 games remain, plenty of time for Hughes and the rest of the roster, including other potential trade targets like winger Kiefer Sherwood, to prove they should stay in Vancouver.

Canucks could clean house amid rough 2025-26 season

Article Continues Below

In addition to Hughes and Sherwood, the Canucks will likely look to move veterans on expiring contracts, according to Drance. That includes players like Evander Kane and Teddy Blueger, as well as long-tenured defenseman Tyler Myers. Drance broke down what could happen with a player like Sherwood over the next few months.

“Vancouver will want at least a second-round pick back if it’s going to consider trading Sherwood, and the Canucks will be willing to hold him, continue talking extension, and run out his contract to extend him if their high valuation of the player isn’t shared by buyers on the trade market,” Drance broke down.

While trading Sherwood, Kane, or Blueger won't be as painful, Myers and especially Hughes would be. Hughes is the Canucks' captain, a piece around which the team is built. Myers is now in his sixth season in Vancouver and is seen as a veteran leader. Both players could be key pieces of both a playoff team and a rebuild. What will the Canucks decide to do, especially if their season continues to slip away?