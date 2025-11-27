Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has picked up an injury early into the 2025-26 NBA season as a team insider provided his insight into what's going on.

Green has been present in the Warriors' rotation, taking part in 16 of the team's first 19 games of the season. However, this has come with him suffering a foot sprain as it had him miss the Nov. 24 game against the Utah Jazz.

Anthony Slater appeared on a Wednesday episode of ESPN's Hoop Collective show. Slater says he talked to Green about his foot sprain and compared it to Stephen Curry missing a month when he dealt with a torn foot injury. However, Green reminded him that his foot isn’t torn, but Slater says he was grimacing in pain in the locker room.

“I talked to him in the locker room yesterday. He misses yesterday’s game. He wants to play Wednesday, I compared it to when, remember when Marcus Smart fell on Steph’s foot? This would’ve been in the title season he missed a month. I kind of tried to compare that with Draymond. Draymond was saying Steph tore something, Draymond didn’t do that but it was painful. I mean he was putting on his shoe in the locker room as I was talking to him and you could tell he’s grimacing a little bit,” Slater said at the 34:49 mark.

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

The Warriors will hope that Draymond Green doesn't make the foot injury any worse as they need his valuable services on both sides of the ball.

Green is progressing through Year 14 of his NBA career while continuing to be a defensive standout for Golden State. 16 games in, he is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is shooting 38.8% from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc, and 57.9% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 10-9 record on the season, holding the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Portland Trail Blazers and three games above the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by 0.5 games and Phoenix Suns by 1.5 games.

Following Wednesday's matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors will prepare for their next contest. They remain at home when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.