The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the 2025-26 NHL season at this time. However, the team saw young forward Nils Hoglander go down with an injury during their preseason. Vancouver fans have awaited for a more concrete update on the 24-year-old's status since his injury. On Monday, they received that update.

Hoglander suffered a lower-body injury during a preseason contest against the Calgary Flames. He has undergone surgery on this injury, according to the team. And they announced that he will, unfortunately, miss an extended period of time.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Nils Höglander underwent successful lower body surgery, out 8-10 weeks,” the Canucks announced in a post on social media on Monday night.

Hoglander has spent his entire career with Vancouver to this point. He is a former second-round pick from the 2019 NHL Draft. He made his debut in 2021-22, scoring 13 goals and 27 points as a rookie.

Article Continues Below

His offensive production following that year has been hit and miss. In 2023-24, he reached the 20+ point mark for a second time. In fact, he set a career high with 24 goals and 36 points. However, the 2024-25 campaign was not as successful. He managed just eight goals and 25 points.

Hoglander was expected to compete for a larger role in Canucks camp. He had a chance to see time in the middle-six, contributing secondary offense. His current return timeline could see him miss the first two months of the year, though.

The Canucks are hoping to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They won the Pacific Division in 2023-24, and were within a game of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. However, they missed the postseason entirely in 2025, finishing six points back of the St. Louis Blues for the West's final Wild Card spot.

The Canucks will begin their 2025-26 regular season schedule on October 9th against the Calgary Flames.