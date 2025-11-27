Veteran safety Quandre Diggs is back in a very familiar place after the Seattle Seahawks signed him to their practice squad on Wednesday following his release from the Tennessee Titans.

Diggs was let go by the Seahawks last year due to financial constraints. He signed with the Titans but was limited to only eight games due to a foot injury. He played nine games this season, including four starts, logging 30 combined tackles.

While it's not yet clear if the Seahawks will activate him for the remainder of the season, the 32-year-old Diggs said he didn't have to think twice about rejoining the Titans even though other teams were interested in him.

“Obviously, if I had the opportunity to come back, it was a no-brainer,” said Diggs in a report from ESPN's Brady Henderson.

He previously spent four and a half seasons in Seattle, making it to the Pro Bowl for three straight times. He had the most productive season of his career in 2021 when he logged 66 solo tackles and five interceptions.

Henderson noted that the Seahawks “had been in contact with Diggs for the last few weeks.” With safety Ty Okada suffering an oblique injury, incidentally against the Titans, Seattle found an opening for Diggs.

“It (first stint with Seattle) just didn't work out. Now, I had the opportunity to come back, and I just want to be of help any way I can,” said Diggs, adding he's ready to play if his number gets called against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Seahawks are having a strong campaign with an 8-3 record.