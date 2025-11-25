The Vancouver Canucks are currently one of the worst teams in the NHL. If the season ended today, they would finish with the fourth-best odds of winning the NHL Draft lottery. It's a far fall from grace for a team that won the Pacific Division a few years back, thanks to a Norris Trophy performance from Quinn Hughes.

Unfortunately, it does not appear as if postseason hockey is on the cards for Vancouver this season. And the Canucks reportedly see the writing on the wall. Vancouver is reportedly listening to offers on their veteran players, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Of course, this leads to questions about Hughes and his future. The former Norris Trophy winner is a free agent in 2027. At this time, it does not appear as if the two sides are close to an extension. However, a Hughes trade does not look to be on the table at this time.

“They’ve made it clear (trading him) is not their priority right now,” an unnamed NHL executive told Friedman.

Vancouver did not play Monday night. Their most recent loss came against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Calgary is just one point below Vancouver for last in the Pacific Division. The Canucks have lost six of their last seven games as the season approaches the month of December.

Vancouver has some intriguing veteran pieces to shop. Forward Evander Kane is a pending free agent, as is team goal-scoring leader Kiefer Sherwood. If they are willing to move a player with term, Tyler Myers or Drew O'Connor makes some sense.

There is still some time before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. However, an early-season shakeup is not uncommon in the NHL. Fans should continue monitoring this situation as the season progresses.