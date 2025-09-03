The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a bounce-back season in 2025-26. They missed the playoffs last year, trading JT Miller and moving on from Rick Tocchet in response. But one question looms over the organization's future as the new season begins. Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has two years left on his contract and spoke with Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre about his future in Vancouver.

“One thing I’m really good at — or have gotten good at — is I’m very present,” Hughes said. “I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do. As far as the noise (about his future), I can handle the noise. That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things, and I can play at an elite level, and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me.”

Hughes continued, “And as far as the noise around my teammates, I’m going to try to help everyone else, too, and be as good a leader as I can be. Noise doesn’t bother me. It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the short term. That’s the truth, honestly.”

There have been a lot of rumors about Hughes joining his brothers with the New Jersey Devils. But he is also the captain of the Canucks, and they should be willing to shell out the money to keep him. He is not eligible to sign an extension until July 1, 2026, so it will be a lingering question all season.

While July 1, 2027, is the ultimate decision day for Hughes, he will likely have to tell the Canucks what he plans to do before that. Trading Hughes would bring back a haul for Vancouver as they look to surround Elias Pettersson with talent. But if he leaves in free agency, they won't get anything for one of the best defenders in the league.