The Vancouver Canucks explored the market hard before the Quinn Hughes trade, and the picture is now clear. The Minnesota Wild ultimately won the sweepstakes, beating out a crowded field for the franchise defenseman. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, six teams submitted bona fide offers as Vancouver weighed trading Hughes, with the New Jersey Devils among the most serious callers. The Canucks did not rush. They listened. They leveraged demand. And when Minnesota stepped forward, the return matched the scale of the moment.

This was not a move made in isolation. Vancouver explored every angle before turning the page on its captain. The Devils pushed. Other teams stayed involved. But the Wild separated themselves with certainty and depth. Marco Rossi addressed the Canucks’ need for a top-six center. Zeev Buium arrived as a blue-line cornerstone in waiting. Liam Ohgren added upside. A first-round pick completed a package built for both now and later.

Minnesota was not widely viewed as the favorite early in the process. That changed quickly. Quiet conversations turned aggressive. The Wild recognized the opening and closed decisively.

Why the Wild won and why the Canucks accepted

For Vancouver, this was about direction, not retreat. Jim Rutherford acknowledged the emotional weight of losing Hughes while making clear the organizational plan. The Canucks wanted players who could play immediately and grow into larger roles. Rossi brings speed and edge down the middle. Buium brings poise, offense, and long-term upside. Ohgren remains a former first-round talent still searching for consistency.

For Minnesota, the Quinn Hughes trade changes the ceiling. He drives offense from the back end, tilts the ice, and turns structure into pressure. With their defensive foundation and emerging goaltending intact, the Wild suddenly look like a real threat in the Western Conference.

Six teams made the call. One team made the move. Now the Canucks begin life after Quinn Hughes, and the league watches closely to see how fast this new era takes shape.