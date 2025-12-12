As the Vancouver Canucks attempt to dig themselves out of the hole they have fallen into, the Quinn Hughes trade talks have only intensified. But some feel that the Canucks' asking price for Hughes is a little steep, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“This is what I am certain about. Vancouver has to get this right. I've heard the ask is very high, as it should be. One exec told me it is ‘outrageous.' I replied, ‘Probably not outrageous enough.' He laughed,” Friedman wrote.

Hughes does not officially become an unrestricted free agent until the end of the 2026-27 NHL season. But that has not stopped the rumors from circulating. The New Jersey Devils have become contenders for Hughes, especially since both of his brothers, Jack and Luke, play for them.

Hughes does not have a no-trade clause. Therefore, the Canucks can move him anywhere they wish. But with just over a year left on his six-year contract, there has been no indication they are going to do that. With the Canucks last in the Western Conference, talks of a rebuild may rise.

Article Continues Below

Because of the struggles, Friedman indicated that this may force the Canucks to make a move before they are prepared. He believes the Red Wings might be an option, but the team must also account for its own needs. Even though he has not been public about it, Hughes may want to leave sooner rather than later.

Hughes leads the team in points, tallying two goals and 21 assists so far in 2025-26. However, his body language has not been great, and he currently has a plus-minus of -10. Hughes got an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night that ended a six-game point drought.

The 2018 seventh overall pick has had a mostly productive career with the Canucks. But with the direction the team is headed, and the constant trade buzz potentially causing distractions, a change of scenery might be best, especially if Hughes wishes to be closer to his brothers.