The Buffalo Bills are starting to heat up at the right time and are playing some of their best football heading into Week 16. On Sunday, Buffalo got its biggest win yet, coming back from down 21-0 to beat the New England Patriots 35-31 and stay alive in a very close AFC East race.

Things get a little bit easier on paper in Week 16, as the Bills will take on the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is currently sitting at 3-11 on the season and is looking ahead to the offseason and building its future, while Buffalo is focused on making a run in the playoffs.

However, there is still one thing that the Bills have to worry about: Myles Garrett. Garrett is arguably the best player in football, even while being buried on one of the worst teams in the league. That has never been more clear than it was this year. Garrett has 21.5 sacks on the season, just one shy of Michael Strahan's all-time record.

That presents the opportunity for Garrett to tie or break the record on Sunday against the Bills. Right tackle Spencer Brown will see a lot of Garrett on Sunday, meaning he could be the guy on the wrong end of the record-breaking moment. If it does go down that way, he's already prepared to revel in the moment with his family in the future.

Article Continues Below

Spencer Brown looking forward to facing Myles Garrett and if it’s him that gives up record-breaking sack he’ll make sure to show his kids someday. “That’s me right there getting absolutely blasted.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DEjqJd0YdE — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 17, 2025

“I think the win will erase if he gets the record, I mean the record might sting a little bit,” Brown said. “If it does happen on me I guess I'd be like ‘Hey kids, that's me right there getting absolutely blasted!' Hopefully it doesn't happen, but a win is the main focus. If it happens, it happens.”

Garrett has been on an absolute tear of late, racking up an astronomical 17.5 sacks in his last eight games including a five-sack outing against the Patriots and a four-sack day against the Ravens. Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson are two of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL, so Garrett shouldn't have as much trouble tracking down Josh Allen as most would.

The heroics of the surefire Defensive Player of the Year likely won't be enough to earn a victory for the Browns on Sunday, but it could be a historic day regardless.