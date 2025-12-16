The Vancouver Canucks, who just parted ways with Quinn Hughes, have completed another transaction, announcing the signing of forward Max Sasson to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1 million.

“Max has made the most of the opportunity presented to him this season and has provided us with some solid play,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin shared in a statement released via the team's official website.

“Since signing with the organization out of college, he has shown significant improvement, using his speed and skill to build a strong foundation for his future. Max was a key contributor to our championship run last year in Abbotsford, and we’re excited to watch him continue to grow as a player.”

The 25-year-old Sasson has been flashing good potential early in his career in the NHL. So far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, he has six goals and two assists for eight points through 29 games. Sasson is also far from a finished product, given his age and relatively light experience in the NHL, but the extension, which isn't burning a big hole in Vancouver's pocket, will allow the Canucks to observe first-hand whether he'd be able to elevate his game until at least the end of the 2027-28 season.

Sasson also turned heads with his play in the AHL, scoring a total of 34 goals to go along with 44 assists for 78 points in 106 games.

The Canucks are having a rough season, with just a 12-17-3 record through Monday, though they are coming off a 2-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils, who lost out on the Hughes sweepstakes, on Sunday to start a five-game road trip on a positive note.