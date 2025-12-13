A seismic shift hit the NHL late Friday night as the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild completed one of the most notable trades in league history.

In a franchise-altering move, Minnesota acquired Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes, while Vancouver received a massive return in the name of center Marco Rossi, along with winger Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-round pick.

Rossi, the centerpiece of Vancouver’s return, addressed the whirlwind moments following the deal with candor and perspective, while reflecting on the sudden change.

“It's been a crazy 30 minutes. That's business. That's part of it,” said Rossi, via Michael Russo of The Athletic. “We all play hockey and we know it might happen. But I'm really happy for everything Minnesota has done for me. There were ups and downs for sure, but I had a really good time in Minnesota.”

According to Russo of The Athletic, Rossi had some sense that a move could be coming. Russo noted that Vancouver’s interest had circulated, but the final call from Wild general manager Bill Guerin still caught the young center off guard.

For the Canucks, the decision to move their captain signaled a clear pivot toward a rebuild. Sitting at 11-17-3, Vancouver opted to cash in on Hughes’ peak value despite the difficulty of trading away a 26-year-old franchise defenseman.

Hughes leaves Vancouver with 23 points in 26 games this season and 432 points across 459 career games, giving Minnesota a transformative presence on the blue line.

On the other hand, Rossi is expected to step into a major role immediately. At just 24 years old, he projects as Vancouver’s No. 2 center after posting 24 goals and 36 assists last season. He has added four goals and 13 points in 17 games this year and has totaled 49 goals and 114 points in 202 career games since being drafted ninth overall in 2020.

For Vancouver, Rossi represents a foundational piece as the Canucks begin reshaping their future, one that now centers on youth, assets, and long-term growth following a bold, defining decision.