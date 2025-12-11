There has been quite a bit of discussion about the future of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and that he could be on the move sometime this season. The Canucks have not said whether they intend to trade the star blue liner, but multiple teams have been associated with a desire to have him occupy a key position on their blue line.

Recently, teams like New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers have been associated with a desire to bring Hughes aboard. The New York Rangers are also said to have some interest as well. However, according to The Fourth Period, the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes have thrown their names into the mix.

While the Canucks have not made their position on a potential deal clear at this point, there is a thought that they are willing to complete a deal and execute it within the season.

“I keep being told that Quinn Hughes and his agent hold all the cards in this at the end of the day, which depending on who you talk to, some believe that’s the case, others say it’s the Canucks because they have full control,” explained NHL insider David Pagnotta.

Hughes has been a brilliant offensive defenseman

The 26-year-old Hughes is in his eighth season with the Canucks. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 2023-24 and he has been a two-time All-Star.

Many look at Hughes as the league's second-best offensive defenseman behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. He has scored 2 goals and 20 assists through the first 25 games of the season. He scored 16 goals and 60 assists last season and finished third in Norris Trophy voting.

Hughes had his most prolific year in 2023-24 when he found the back of the net 17 times and added 75 assists for 92 points. He also finished with a career-best plus-38 rating as he took home the Norris Trophy.