The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly open for business on the trade front, and their veteran players, like Conor Garland, are the ones in the spotlight. The decision to put their veterans up for grabs signals a clear message for the Canucks: it's time to start thinking about a rebuild.

Vancouver hockey fans are wondering how they got here this quickly with this group. Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Brock Boeser seemed like the type of core that could bring the team to new heights. Expectations reached an all-time high in the 2023-24 season when they were first in the Pacific Division through most of the season, and despite losing in the playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers, many assumed the Canucks were here to stay.

However, a rift between Miller and Pettersson last season ended the American star's tenure with the team, and now it appears the same scenario is unfolding with perennial Norris Trophy contender Hughes. By the end of this season, the Canucks might not look much like that 2023-24 team, but one player they should try to hold on to is Garland.

Garland is the type of player that the Canucks can build a culture around. He is quietly an outstanding offensive contributor, and his never-say-die attitude is a breath of fresh air for the team. In a dressing room with some poor body language from players like Pettersson and Hughes, Garland brings a much different element.

Why Canucks must not trade Conor Garland

Garland is on pace for the most productive season of his NHL career, but has consistently stayed between 45-55 points since joining the Canucks. While it isn't the output of a player that you build your team around offensively, Garland is a solid middle-six contributor and can elevate his game in big moments.

The grit that Garland brings isn't as evident when he had 257 points over his final two seasons in the QMJHL. It seemed that if he could overcome his size deficiencies, Garland would be a solid offensive contributor for the Arizona Coyotes, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

Garland never saw that offensive superstardom in his junior days, but he did develop a bit of an edge in Arizona. He now has a reputation for getting under the skin of some of the game's best players, and he has some epic battles with players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. It's the kind of quality people undervalue in today's game, but it's still a massive asset.

The rumors surrounding the trade of Hughes suggest the Canucks could be receiving NHL roster players. If that's the case, Vancouver's front office must be thinking they'll continue trying to contend, and Garland is the type of player they should want to help create the new culture.

It's no surprise that Garland is in the middle of a possible career year. He is the type of player who would thrive under new head coach Adam Foote, who was a hard-nosed defenseman when he played and would love Garland's tenacity, which was also the reason he excelled under Rick Tocchet.

The Canucks would be better off trading some of their bigger-name players, hoping to land some high first-round picks and prospects in return, and doing a quick retool while Garland is still somewhat in his prime. It's always dependent on what teams are willing to pay, but teams should have to blow the Canucks away to have them consider trading Conor Garland.