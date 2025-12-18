The Las Vegas Raiders have a 2026 NFL Draft class to think about along with Pete Carroll's future. He must sit and watch the College Football Playoff Friday and Saturday to scout future Raiders if he's a lock to return. That includes names like Dante Moore and Francis Mauigoa.

Carroll's seat continues to crank up in heat with the Raiders staring at 2-15 season. They're also facing landing the top pick in the '26 NFL Draft.

That means they can rewrite one wrong from their past. The franchise drafted JaMarcus Russell the last time they held the No. 1 pick. Many Raider fans already are clamoring for Fernando Mendoza donning the silver and black.

Except he and Indiana won't kick off this weekend's games — as Mendoza and IU await Oklahoma or Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. But as for this weekend's games, here's some must-see draft targets the Raiders must place on their draft board.

Miami OT Francis Mauigoa can instantly help Raiders

Grabbing a QB sounds enticing, especially with Geno Smith adding to the failed experiments of the '25 Raiders. Smith is already nearing his 40s and may become better suited to mentor a young QB moving forward.

More on that possibility later. But the Raiders need new toughness up front too. Especially with creating holes for last year's top pick Ashton Jeanty.

Miami's behemoth right tackle Francis Mauigoa enters the picture here this weekend. He landed All-American honors playing for Mario Cristobal.

The 20-year-old is a mauler in the run game, but the Raiders should love his ability to redirect his hips in pass protection. He's capable of becoming a tone setter and the first step in creating a new breed of physicality for a franchise needing it.

Dante Moore is first QB to monitor on Raiders' side

Mendoza is enticing for so many reasons. But to reiterate, NFL teams including Vegas must wait 13 days before seeing the Heisman Trophy winner in action.

Oregon's Moore treats fans to his dynamics this week, though.

Moore would bring a rare dual-threat element to the Raiders if taken in. However, he brings a quicker release compared to Smith — allowing him to disrupt a pass rusher's pursuit. He's deadly once his feet are properly set — as he can pick apart defenses deep and through tight windows.

James Madison, though, will attempt to create discomfort and disrupt his pass timing. The Dukes bring the nation's second-best defense to Eugene this weekend. Moore, however, has thrived in big games as a Big Ten QB. Moore will spark first round buzz if he delivers multiple stellar playoff performances.

Elite edge rushers also on display

CFP's opening weekend is heaven for those who love pass rushers. Music to Maxx Crosby's ears here.

The elite pass rusher continues to endure one frustrating season after another in Vegas. And former first rounder Tyree Wilson likely has played his final season with the team as a disappointing performer.

But the weekend presents not one, but three elite rushers to watch…starting with Friday's contest in Norman.

Oklahoma welcomes back lead sack artist R Mason Thomas, who's predicted to break loose versus Alabama. He's comparable to past Raiders star Yannick Ngakoue.

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas + Closing speed in pursuit

+ Burst off the snap

+ Relentless motor and active hands

+ High pass-rushing IQ

+ Yannick Ngakoue vibes

– Smaller for an EDGE

– Reach blockers can wipe him out in the run game pic.twitter.com/6YKOYnyruO — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 1, 2025

The Miami versus Texas A&M showdown presents two more talented options to watch. Rueben Bain Jr. relentlessly attacks with a hot motor and garnered top five draft praise. Cashius Howell is another instinctive option but on the side of the Aggies. He topped the SEC with 11.5 sacks for the nation's 19th ranked defense.

The top pass rusher will raise their draft stock. Plus hand Crosby a long awaited pass rush buddy.