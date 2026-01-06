The Tennessee Titans did not have a great 2025 season. Tennessee finished the regular season 3-14 and will pick at fourth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now that the regular season is over, the Titans can begin searching for a new head coach after firing Brian Callahan back in October.

Tennessee is set to begin a series of head coaching interviews this week. The team's first interview will be with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Anarumo starting his NFL coaching career as a defensive backs coach at Miami in 2012. He was interim defensive coordinator under interim head coach Dan Campbell in 2015. But Anarumo was not a full-time defensive coordinator until joining the Bengals in 2019.

Anarumo spent six season in Cincinnati before heading to Indianapolis before the 2025 season.

Tennessee is clearly willing to entertain the possibility of hiring a defensive-minded head coach. However, Anarumo is far from the only candidate that the Titans will talk to in the coming weeks.

The Titans also have plans to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday and former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Saturday. Tennessee also requested to interview Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Article Continues Below

It is no surprise that Tennessee is interested in Nagy as a head coach.

Nagy and Titans GM Mike Borgonzi have a close relationship from their time in Kansas City. That could make for an ideal pairing in Tennessee.

Beyond that, Nagy has head coaching experience after leading the Bears for four seasons during the Mitchell Trubisky era. Nagy went 34-31 during the regular season in Chicago, with two one-and-done playoff appearances.

The Titans would be foolish to ignore the possibility of adding Stefanski as well. Stefanski should be the hottest name on the coaching market this year. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year will interview with the Falcons and Giants in addition to the Titans.

Tennessee picked a good crop of candidates for their first wave of interviews. It will be exciting to see which candidates become contenders to land the Titans' head coaching job.