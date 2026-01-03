The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that they have signed forward Linus Karlsson to a two-year contract extension worth $4.5 million, carrying an average annual value of $2.25 million. The deal will keep Karlsson under contract through the 2027–28 season, preventing him from reaching Group 6 unrestricted free agency this summer.

“Linus has taken a number of big steps since joining our organization,” Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has worked hard on his game, and we have been impressed with his development both on and off the ice. A leader last year for our Calder Cup Championship team in Abbotsford, Linus used that momentum and experience to solidify a position this year in Vancouver. We look forward to helping him continue to grow moving forward.”

Drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Karlsson was acquired by the Canucks in a February 2019 trade for Jonathan Dahlen.

At 26, Karlsson is enjoying his first full season as a regular in the NHL, having played 36 games for Vancouver so far this season. He has recorded nine goals and seven assists for 16 points, already setting career highs in goals, assists, points, and games played. His previous NHL best came last season, when he produced six points in 23 games. Karlsson has brought a physical element to his game, ranking fourth among Canucks forwards with 50 hits. That’s come while averaging only 10:31 per game, the second-lowest ice time among regular Vancouver skaters, yet he’s eighth among forwards in scoring.

Article Continues Below

Over 63 career NHL games, all with the Canucks, Karlsson has amassed 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in two Stanley Cup playoff games, picking up two penalty minutes. This extension is the first seven-figure salary of his career, with his previous highest cap hit being $883,750. Under the new deal, Karlsson will earn $2.5 million in the first season and $2.0 million in the second, with no reported signing bonuses, performance bonuses, or trade protection.

This extension is a vote of confidence from Vancouver after Karlsson spent several seasons shuffling between the NHL and AHL. Karlsson proved his worth during his time with the Abbotsford Canucks. In 164 career AHL games, he compiled 148 points on 70 goals and 78 assists, along with a +18 rating. During 36 Calder Cup playoff games, he added 30 points and 44 penalty minutes. He was central in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup championship run, leading the AHL postseason in goals with 14 and points with 26. He also set a record for the most goals by a Swedish player in a single AHL postseason.

Before arriving in North America, Karlsson spent the 2021–22 season with Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he bagged 46 points in 52 games and was named SHL Rookie of the Year.

The Canucks now have nearly $16.75 million in cap space for the upcoming offseason after extending Karlsson, while still needing to negotiate contracts with eight unrestricted free agents and seven restricted free agents, including Kiefer Sherwood, Evander Kane, and Teddy Blueger.