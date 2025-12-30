The Vancouver Canucks are coming off another victory. The Canucks are now 5-2-0 since trading Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild. The 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night was a shootout victory. It was their fourth shutout victory of the season, as Kevin Lankinen has been dominant.

According to Jeff Paterson of Rink Wide Vancouver, Lankinen is now 17 for 17 when stopping shots during a shootout. After the game, the netminder also spoke to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet about his shootout domination.

“It's just hard work and practice. You know, I put in the effort every day in practice. I ask the guys to take some shootouts, and then I enjoy those moments. So it's fun to help the team win,” the netminder said after the victory.

Lankinen is currently one of eight NHL goaltenders who have faced a shot in a shootout and not allowed a goal. None of them has even half the saves that the Canucks netminder has. The second-best total is Linus Ullmark, who is seven for seven this year. Meanwhile, Darcy Kumper and Samuel Ersson are second in the NHL in shootout saves, both of them having ten saves this season, but have also let in at least one goal.

The team is not having a great season. The Canucks are 16-19-3, which places them in eighth in the Pacific Division. They are six points behind the San Jose Sharks for a playoff spot, while just one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks for the worst record in the NHL. Four extra points from the shootout dominance from Lankinen is currently the difference between still being within a shot of a playoff spot and being the worst team in the NHL.

The Canucks will return to the ice again on Tuesday night, likely without Lankinen in the cage, as they face the Philadelphia Flyers.