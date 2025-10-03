The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into the 2025-26 season with Stanley Cup expectations. They signed Mitch Marner to an eight-year deal worth $12 million per season, which will impact another deal they have coming. The Minnesota Wild also signed Kirill Kaprizov to a deal worth $17 million per year, taking one of the biggest names off the market. How much will the Golden Knights pay Jack Eichel on his new contract?

On Friday's episode of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Golden Knights signed Marner, knowing that Eichel would earn more on his next contract. Eichel is a center, a more valuable position than Marner's wing, and has won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights. That makes it an easy decision to pay Eichel more than Marner.

But Kaprizov's $17 million salary is likely a ceiling for Eichel. The Golden Knights are in a tax-free state, Nevada, which means Eichel can take a slight discount. And they have other expensive stars, like Marner, on their books that Minnesota does not have. The Wild gave Kaprizov the richest deal in NHL history, but that does not mean that Vegas has to one-up them.

Eichel was on a contract worth $10 million per season when the Golden Knights picked him up from the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. While the contract and trade have paid off in spades for Vegas, it is now time to pay the piper. Vegas will do that with Eichel long before he hits free agency on July 1, keeping the competitive window open.

The official Golden Knights-Jack Eichel contract prediction is: 8 years, $14 million per year, $112 million total. This would tie Leon Draisaitl for the second-biggest contract in the NHL for 2026. That, of course, comes before Connor McDavid's contract is signed. Eichel could set the market just before his 2015 draft classmate.

Can the Golden Knights fit Jack Eichel under the salary cap?

The Golden Knights have one big variable to consider before paying Jack Eichel. Alex Pietrangelo did not rule out returning to play for Vegas in a recent press conference. Many assumed that when he was done playing for good when it was announced that he would miss the entire season. But if he returns for the final year of his $8.8 million contract, it could lead to some math issues in Vegas.

Throughout their brief history, the Golden Knights have always found a way to make the salary cap work. Even when the cap was stagnant after COVID, Vegas was able to add great players to the roster when it did not feel possible. Eichel has earned a contract and is a key part of their future. Keeping him at $14 million may not feel possible, but they will make it work.

The Golden Knights have another key free agent to sign after the 2025-26 season. Pavel Dorofeyev will hit restricted free agency after a 35-goal season last year. Vegas should try and get him signed as soon as possible because of the threat of offer sheets from other teams. If they sign Eichel first, another team can outprice them easily and pry the scoring winger away for just draft picks.

There is no reason for the Golden Knights to let Eichel walk or even think about trading him. He is one of the premier 200-foot centers in the game, especially after his best offensive season yet. Pairing him with Marner and Mark Stone could create the best defensive forward line in the league. For a team built around defense, Eichel is a valuable player.

Would you pay Eichel even more than $14 million? Or will the Golden Knights get a deal on their star center's next contract?