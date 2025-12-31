Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his birthday on Tuesday while he’s in the midst of a never-before-done 23rd season in the NBA. James has a couple of teammates on the Lakers who were barely born during his rookie season in the league. One of those players is Nick Smith Jr. who was born in April 2004 amid James’ rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following Lakers’ practice on Monday, Nick Smith reflected on having a father who was the same age as LeBron James and also played basketball, albeit nowhere near as long as James has, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It’s unbelievable. Him and my dad are the same age and my dad hasn’t played in 10 years. The stuff he does is incredible,” Smith said. “He’s not normal, he’s not normal.”

During the Lakers’ win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, James was the team’s second-leading scorer with 24 points. He missed only two shots, going 11-of-13 from the field. He also added three rebounds, five assists and two steals in a little over 28 minutes.

Article Continues Below

Overall, James has appeared in 14 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. James missed the first 14 games of the season due to a nerve injury, but has since returned at his usual All-Star caliber level.

With the NBA releasing the results for the first round of fan voting for the All-Star Game, James is currently ninth. He has been named to the All-Star Team in 21 consecutive seasons thus far, all as a starter. Despite his play, this could be the first time in his career he isn’t voted in as a starter. Although he almost assuredly will be selected as a reserve by the coaches.

With the Lakers looking to keep pace in the Western Conference standings, James will continue playing a major role in any potential success.