San Jose Sharks rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini is reportedly set to realize a lifelong dream. While Team Canada is scheduled to officially unveil its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics shortly, early reporting suggests the 19-year-old center has already secured his spot.

With federations contacting players directly before the public announcement, momentum has been building around several young stars pushing their way onto traditionally veteran-heavy Olympic teams.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Celebrini will be included when Canada submits its final roster ahead of the December 31 deadline. Kaplan hinted at the decision, explaining the broader roster process while singling out Celebrini’s status.

“With Olympic rosters due tomorrow, USA Hockey & Team Canada will call players in the morning. Expect similar American roster to Four Nations; hearing small tweaks. Macklin Celebrini made Canada then we’ll see on Connor Bedard, who was just on the outside throughout the process,” Kaplan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

If confirmed, the selection would cap a remarkable first half of Celebrini’s NHL season. Entering the year viewed as a long-term cornerstone rather than an immediate star, the rookie has instead become the engine of San Jose’s resurgence.

Article Continues Below

His 60 points, split between 21 goals and 39 assists, account for just over half of the Sharks’ total scoring in the 2025-26 regular season, while his all-around game has drawn league-wide praise. That growth has been evident to those around him daily. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky recently spoke about witnessing Celebrini’s rapid ascent.

“What we do need to understand, we are seeing something pretty special right now before our eyes. I know our fans see it, and the rest of NHL sees it. It’s my first go through of seeing, really, a player becoming great,” said Warsofsky, via Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Celebrini’s physical maturity, defensive engagement, and ability to contribute in puck battles have separated him from other teenage standouts. His experience playing wing for Canada at the 2025 World Championships also strengthened his Olympic case, showcasing versatility prized in international tournaments.

As Team Canada prepares its formal announcement, all signs suggest Celebrini’s breakout season is only the beginning, with the Olympic stage offering his biggest proving ground yet.