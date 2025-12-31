Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey delivered a dominant performance in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Maxey erupted for 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting to power the 76ers through the opening half and tie the score at 72. The guard displayed elite efficiency with a 110.3 percent true shooting percentage while adding four assists. Maxey capped off his explosive first half outing with a buzzer beating shot to seize momentum for the team heading into the break.

The league took to it's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting the epic shot as the 76ers star guard finished the first half in style.

“TYRESE. MAXEY. HOW DID HE MAKE THIS?!”

TYRESE. MAXEY. HOW DID HE MAKE THIS?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rNiuGIwE1m — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The second half has transformed into a heavy-weight duel between stars, with Joel Embiid increasingly asserting himself in the paint. Despite dealing with recent injury concerns, Embiid has logged 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in 29 minutes of action. This dominant inside-outside pairing with Maxey has been necessary to counter a resilient Memphis attack led by Ja Morant, who has 27 points, and a double-double performance from Cedric Coward, who has tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Building on his near-perfect first-half performance, Maxey remained the primary engine for the 76ers' offense as the game entered a high-stakes closing stretch. After erupting for 24 points in the first two quarters, Maxey has pushed his total to 31 points on an incredibly efficient 12-of-16 shooting from the floor with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. His playmaking has been equally vital, as he has dished out seven assists to help Philadelphia stay competitive in a hostile road environment.