The Washington Capitals have not been able to replicate the success that saw the franchise finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25. Despite a similar roster, the Caps are 24-18-6 this NHL season, which has them on the outside looking in at a postseason berth.

Spencer Carbery's team didn't do itself any favors in the race on Thursday night, losing 3-2 to the visiting San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena. It was Washington's fifth loss in seven games dating back to New Year's Day.

“By this time, we’re almost at Game 50, so to say it’s concerning that we can’t get any traction and we aren’t able to do it for two, three, four, five games. Let’s take even a step back from games: two, three, four, five, six periods in a row, it’s concerning,” Carbery said after the defeat, per NHL.com's Harvey Valentine.

The Capitals haven't won back-to-back games since a six-game winning streak at the end of November; they've been unable to build any kind of meaningful positive momentum over the last month and a half.

The team has struggled on both sides of the puck as of late, and turnovers continue to hinder them. The Sharks scored all three of their goals in an under three-minute stretch in the second period. The second goal was deposited by San Jose forward Collin Graf after Pavol Regenda stole the puck from Dylan Strome.

“Obviously, we make some turnovers,” Strome admitted, per Valentine. “I make a bad play trying to find the open ice and they capitalize, and I think a couple others were just getting hemmed in. I think the whole period we were hemmed in.”

Despite the turnover, Strome scored Washington's first goal of the game, cleaning up an Alex Ovechkin rebound on the powerplay. He's up to five goals and 13 points in his last 14 games.

Capitals need better to make the playoffs

The pace the Capitals are currently playing at is not going to be enough to get them into the dance in a crowded Eastern Conference. There are six teams all within three points of one another in the thick of the wild card race.

With only 34 games left, every single point is going to be critical down the stretch as the Caps look to make up ground. Logan Thompson, who has been lights out for stretches this season, has been unable to string together multiple strong outings. He made 23 saves on Thursday night.

Up next for Carbery's team is a visit from the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday night, the finale of a three-game homestand at Capital One Arena.

They begin a long six-game road trip against the NHL-best Colorado Avalanche on Monday night in Denver. The trip also passes through Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Seattle and Detroit.