The Washington Capitals made a shocking trade shortly after midnight on trade deadline day, sending John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks. Chris Patrick drew a line in the sand that he was going to be a seller this season, and trading a franchise legend is a good way to make that clear. If Patrick isn't afraid to trade franchise legends, Alex Ovechkin's pending UFA status and uncertainty about his future in the NHL raise some very interesting questions.

It seems almost impossible to imagine the Capitals trading Ovechkin, but if this really is the legend's last season in North America, playing the last quarter of the season with no playoff hopes seems like a poor way to pay tribute to his career. Perhaps Ovechkin would rather end his career where it all began, but it's hard to believe that he wouldn't want to chase one more Stanley Cup.

Washington's captain might open up a little more to the idea since one of his best friends, Carlson, is out the door. If Patrick wants to give his captain a retirement gift, it might be retaining 50% of his salary and sending him to a Stanley Cup contender to play on the third line and upgrade the powerplay. Some strong contenders could use the powerplay help, such as the Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and Utah Mammoth.

The precedence is there for an Alex Ovechkin trade

Ovechkin wouldn't be the first franchise legend and captain to move at the trade deadline over the past few seasons. No one would've predicted Brad Marchand moving on from the Boston Bruins last season either, but Don Sweeney drew his line in the sand like Patrick and became a seller. In a shocking turn of events right before the deadline hit, Marchand moved to the Florida Panthers and won his second Stanley Cup.

Every hockey fan who has been watching Ovechkin over the past two decades wants to see him compete for one more championship. There is always a chance he returns for one more season in 2026-27, but if he doesn't, playing out the rest of the regular season with the Capitals would be a sad way for his NHL career to end.

The chances of this happening are slim to none, but with Ovechkin, Brandon Duhaime, and Trevor van Riemsdyk being the only pending UFAs, the captain is likely one of the only options for Washington to make one more move before the trade deadline.