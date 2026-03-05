The Washington Capitals are about to make their first move of the NHL trade deadline. Trading Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights shows a commitment to sell the bit pieces on their roster. But with an uphill climb to make the playoffs, Washington needs to do more. Capitals legend John Carlson should be moved before the trade deadline, and if Washington does not pick a lane, that is a disaster.

The Capitals are only four points out of the final playoff spot, but the Boston Bruins have three games in hand. There is a chance that Washington chases down Boston or the New York Islanders to make the postseason. But that is unlikely at this point, and a new era is likely starting next year. While this would be a disappointing way to end Alex Ovechkin's career, it is time to sell in Washington.

Who else is headed out in the Capitals' dream NHL trade deadline scenario?

John Carlson not the only Capitals player who should be on the move

The Capitals have a highly-regarded coach in Spencer Carbery, a solid goaltending duo of Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren, and some core pieces locked up. By trading veterans at the NHL trade deadline, they could load up on assets to turn the ship around quickly. That starts with Carlson, but it does not end there.

Carlson is in his 17th season with the Capitals, making good on the 27th overall pick they used on him back in 2008. As a core member of the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship squad, he is a lock to have his number retired. Now that he is 36 years old, Washington should let him go to try to win a second Stanley Cup. If they get a pick and a prospect back, it would be a wise move for Washington.

The Capitals should also trade Anthony Beauvillier, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, and Brandon Duhaime before the trade deadline. They should be trying to add draft picks to turn the rebuild around quickly and build around Ryan Leonard. Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Tom Wilson, and Martin Fehervary are all on long-term contracts. Add young pieces around that, and the Capitals could be back among Cup contenders quickly.

The Capitals need to pick a lane

It has not been made official that this is Alex Ovechkin's last season. Rumors have flown ever since he broke Wayne Gretzky's record for regular-season goals, and his contract is up at the end of this season. If it is Ovechkin's final season, the argument against the Capitals selling is simple. “We have to try one more time for Ovi.” But that won't get them back to the Stanley Cup Final any sooner.

The Capitals could buy some pieces to make a push for this season. But they can't be trading any of their top picks or prospects for the biggest pieces at the deadline. 26-year-old Robert Thomas, for example, does not fit their timeline at all. Leonard, who is 21, fits the timeline much better and would likely have to go to the Blues in the trade.

But just rolling out this lineup moving forward would be the worst move the Capitals could make. They need reinforcements to make the playoffs and have pieces to sell if they want to go that direction. Just having Ovechkin for a few more weeks is not enough of a reason to sit around and do nothing at the trade deadline.

The Capitals should be active at the NHL trade deadline, and already have one move in the works with Nic Dowd. Which direction will they go before Friday afternoon?