Team Canada delivered a 10-2 beatdown on France at the Milan Olympics on Sunday, making a statement heading into the quarterfinal round. Tom Wilson made a statement of his own, getting ejected for fighting in defense of star Nathan MacKinnon.

The scrum started after MacKinnon got hit in the face by French player Pierre Crinon. While fighting is an automatic game misconduct at the Olympics, Wilson clearly didn't care and wanted to make it known Team Canada is not to be messed with.

The Tom Wilson experience in Milan pic.twitter.com/Fzcn91zX4W — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 15, 2026 Expand Tweet

While Wilson was tossed from this game, he will not receive any further discipline, according to Elliotte Friedman. That means the Washington Capitals veteran will be good to go as the elimination round begins. Crinon will also not face any further penalty.

Article Continues Below

Team Canada smokes France

Tom Wilson had himself a game before getting ejected and completing the infamous Gordie Howe hat trick, logging a goal and an assist as Team Canada dominated from the opening puck drop. It was Wilson who got the scoring going in the first period, thanks to helpers from Drew Doughty and Connor McDavid. France did quickly tie up the game, but it was very brief, as Canada responded with another goal not even a minute later.

From there, the rout was on. Canada led 3-1 after the first period and 6-1 after two periods.

With the 10-2 shellacking, Team Canada heads into quarterfinal play with the current top goal differential at the Olympics at plus-17. That's currently 10 goals better than Team USA, which faces Germany later on Sunday. So as it stands, Canada will likely get the top seed for the quarterfinal action.