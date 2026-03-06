The Washington Capitals stunned the hockey world on Thursday night, trading John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks in the dead of night. Washington is selling at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, and it's caused a ripple effect within the organization. It has especially hit Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin rather hard.

Ovechkin spoke with the media on Friday ahead of the deadline. As expected, he was asked about the team's decision to trade Carlson. He provided a rather emotional response. “Alex Ovechkin said this is the saddest day of his career personally after John Carlson was traded,” NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reported.

Carlson and Ovechkin are two of the greatest players in Capitals history. At the time of his trade, Carlson owned the vast majority of Washington's defensive records. No defenseman in franchise history has skated in more games, scored more goals, or more points than the 36-year-old.

The Capitals elected to sell after falling a bit behind in the East's Wild Card race. At this time, they are four points back of the Boston Bruins for that final spot. They are tied with the Ottawa Senators on points, while they trail the Columbus Blue Jackets by three points in the race.

Carlson is not the first player they've sold at this deadline. Earlier on Thursday, the Capitals sent standout defensive forward Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights. Washington received a prospect and two draft picks in exchange for their fourth-line ace.

This is one of the more stunning moves at this year's NHL Trade Deadline. How it affects the Capitals moving forward will be fascinating to see. Washington hits the ice for the first time post-Carlson on Saturday against the Bruins.