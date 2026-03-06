The NHL Trade Deadline had one of its biggest shockers in the overnight hours, as the Capitals traded away John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin called it the saddest day of his career. Meanwhile, fans and other players are also shocked by the move.

Now, Tom Wilson has spoken out about the trade, according to Capitals insider Tarik El-Bashir.

“Today sucks. It’s brutal,” Wilson said after practice. “I’m sure there are some guys that want to cry. That’s the reality of it. Today you can cry and tomorrow you got to wake up and be a big boy and play hockey. We have to do our job.”

Carlson was a 2008 draft pick of the Washington Capitals and broke into the league in the 2009-10 season. Meanwhile, Wilson was a 2012 pick by the franchise, first playing with the team in the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Wilson has played his entire career with Carlson on the ice, as noted by comments he made to the media, and reported by Katie Alder of Russian Machine Never Breaks.

Article Continues Below

“It's all I've ever known…There's certain guys in the locker room that are just a north star a little bit,” Wilson said. “I never foresaw like a Capitals game without John Carlson in it.”

Wilson is known as one of the toughest players in the league, but was reduced to tears as his teammate was shipped off.

Meanwhile, the Capitals may be looking to make more moves. They are still in the playoff race, as the team is just four points out of a playoff spot in a crowded Eastern Conference.

For all of the NHL Trade Deadline reporting ahead of the Friday 3 p.m. ET deadline, stick with ClutchPoints as stories break and develop.