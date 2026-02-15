Team Canada beat France 10-2 on Sunday to finish their Olympics round robin games. They are in pole position to be the top team coming out of the round robin after the blowout win. But the headlines from the game were all about Tom Wilson and the rare fight at the Olympics. Connor McDavid and other Canadian teammates spoke about the fight heard around the world.

“We didn't like the hit: felt like it was late and high,” Connor McDavid told The Associated Press, referring to a hit on Nathan MacKinnon. “[Wilson] just finishes a check, and the guy jumps him, and [Wilson's] just protecting himself. That's all he can do. That's the type of guy he is, type of teammate he is. Nothing but respect for him.

Wilson was brought for his physicality, even though fighting is more penalized at the International level than it is in the NHL. Wilson was ejected from the game, but will not be served an automatic suspension, which used to be the rule. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, he will not serve a suspension. “But if the joint NHL-IIHF disciplinary committee saw something that it wanted to address, it could have. This was not the case in this instance. Wilson will get nothing further.”

We're used to a lot more than that happening, so it was pretty harmless in the grand scheme of things,” Canada's coach Jon Cooper said. “Sticking up for his teammates, that's an easy one for him.”

“Listen, I don't think we can go through this tournament without seeing one,” Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. “It was probably the talk about him coming to the tournament. But that's just what [Wilson] does: He sticks up for teammates.” Hagel was one of the many players who fought at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off.