With the NHL trade deadline mere hours away, the Anaheim Ducks have pulled off a stunner of a deal by acquiring John Carlson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional first-round pick (2026 or 2027) and a third-round pick.

Following the trade, Capitals general manager Chris Patrick gave a response to trading the long-time franchise defenseman.

“Since joining our organization 17 years ago, John Carlson has exemplified what it means to be a Washington Capital every day. John's determination, leadership, persistence, and skill helped our franchise reach new heights and cemented him as a cornerstone and one of the greatest players in Capitals history,” Patrick told NHL.com.

Carlson has been with the Capitals since they drafted him 27th overall in 2008. Carlson played 1,143 regular-season games for the Capitals, tallying 166 goals and 722 total points. He ranks first all-time in games played by a defenseman for Washington and holds all the records for defensemen in points for the organization.

Article Continues Below

Carlson also played 137 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Caps, netting 21 goals and 78 total points. Likewise, he helped secure one Stanley Cup for the organization in 2018 after leading all defensemen with 20 points in 24 games.

This trade shocked the Capitals organization to the core and will leave a different feeling in the locker room. Meanwhile, the Ducks gained a Stanley Cup champion, the second one in their locker room behind Alex Killorn. Anaheim currently sits second in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights. Their decision to go for the potential future Hall-of-Famer indicates they believe they can make a deep playoff run this season.

Carlson's debut with the Ducks remains undetermined as he deals with a lower-body injury. Once he is ready to play, it should be a different feeling for the longtime Capitals veteran as he takes his talent out west and makes some noise in Orange County.