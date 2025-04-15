The Winnipeg Jets head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the top team in the NHL and a legitimate championship contender. But, they could be without a key player for a portion of the postseason.

Nikolaj Ehlers, who suffered a foot injury on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, is considered week-to-week ahead of the first round, per Elliotte Friedman.

Depending on how he recovers from the foot issue, Ehlers could potentially miss the entire first round of the playoffs. That's a brutal blow for the Jets considering Ehlers' production. He's having a fantastic campaign, sitting third on the team in points with 63.

The 29-year-old has 24 goals and 39 assists in 2024-25 and is definitely a player they need healthy if a Cup run is going to become a reality. With a week-to-week status, there's really no telling at this point when he could return to the lineup. It could be on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks or it could be at some point in the playoffs.

On a more positive note, another top-six forward for the Jets could be returning soon in Gabriel Valardi, who has been sidelined due to injury since March 23. He's scored 27 and tallied 34 helpers this season and will be an important piece in the playoffs.

The Jets have had a history of choking in the playoffs, but the President's Trophy winners are looking to rewrite the narrative. They are set to face the second place Wild Card team, which is either going to be the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues.

Winnipeg has a stellar 55-22-4 record and a solid group on both ends of the ice. With Connor Hellebuyck dominating in net, anything is possible for this squad if they're also firing on all cylinders offensively. Hopefully, Ehlers is ready to roll sooner rather than later. Only time will tell.