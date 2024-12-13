Nike is continuing to fill their release calendar for the upcoming 2025 year as they bring back even more colorways and silhouettes from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's storied signature line. Recently added to next year's lineup, we'll see a classic silhouette return in a colorway that was favored by Bryant when choosing his in-game sneakers. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite will officially release in the “Moonwalker” colorway come 2025.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite was released in both a high-top version and a low-top version, a first of its kind in relation to the rest of the Nike Kobe signature line. The high-top iteration was made in response to Bryant tearing his achilles tendon back in 2013.

The aforementioned low-top version became much more popular amongst hoopers and translated to streetwear much more seamlessly than their high-top counterpart. Releasing in a purple colorway, dubbed “Moonwalker,” the shoes quickly became a go-to for Bryant on the court. Now, fans will have a chance to own another piece of Kobe Bryant history.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Moonwalker”

Inspired by none other than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Moonwalker” was originally released in July of 2014. Expecting to return in its original Hyper Grape/White-Cave Purple ensemble, the shoes will feature a stunning knitted upper accompanied by a silver Nike Swoosh. The midsole is black-to-grey gradient, while the outsole of the shoes features a pattern resembling the surface of the moon.

Carbon fiber plates are placed along the heel and the shoes are finished with black Nike Kobe branding throughout. All in all, it's a perfect homage to two of the all-time great entertainers of our generation and a must-have for any Kobe Bryant collectors.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Moonwalker” has yet to receive an official release date, but expect these to drop in 2025 with a hard date coming in the next few months. They're expected to see a wider release on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers.