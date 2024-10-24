Christmas Day has always been a special tradition in the NBA with a full slate of primetime matchups showcasing some of the NBA's best talent. It's also a time for stars to flaunt some of their limited edition Christmas-themed sneakers. Come this holiday season, we'll see Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike Kobe 9 release hit the shelves once again.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite first released in 2014 as the newest shoe in the Nike Kobe line and the first following Bryant's achilles tear in 2013. It also marked the first time the Nike Kobe took the shape of a high-top, adding additional stability to the ankle. The shoes weren't a hit with everyone off the court, but they made a lasting impact as of of the better performing basketball sneakers of the last few years.

Kobe Bryant debuted the “Christmas” Kobe 9 Elite in 2014 against Derrick Rose and the Bulls, falling to Chicago 93-113. It was also the first time the NBA featured nicknames on the back of the special edition holiday jerseys.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Christmas”

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite comes equipped with a high-top collar extending up past the ankle for maximum support and lockdown. The shoe's upper is most comprised of Nike Flywire technology, which was always a commonality among Nike Kobe sneakers. The outsoles are fitted with Nike Zoom and multiple carbon fiber plates for responsiveness and impact cushion.

We see a predominantly red and black colorway playing into the Christmas theme with accents of white contrasting the shoe. The Nike logos are done in black along the sides as well as on the oversized tongue. All in all, this shoe is a blast from the past and we shouldn't be surprised if we see them make a comeback on the hardwood following their relese.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Christmas” is set to release on December 12, 2024 and will come with a retail tag of $240, making these one of the more expensive, higher performing basketball sneakers on the market. As with all previous Kobe releases, these will see a release on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers.