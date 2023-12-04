North Carolina and UConn - two of basketball's most prestigious schools - will face each other in the Jimmy V Classic.

North Carolina has the third-most national championships in college basketball history with six. UConn has the most national championships in the 21st century (four). Both programs are prestigious and incredibly important for the sport.

They will face each other in early regular season action on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the matchup between North Carolina and UConn.

When and where is the Jimmy V Classic?

The Jimmy V Classic is played every year as a way to raise money and awareness for cancer research, and as a way to honor the legendary former North Carolina State coach. The matchup between North Carolina and UConn will be held in a neutral location at Madison Square Garden.

MSG is in New York City, New York, and has been the venue for the Jimmy V Classic every year except for 2020 since 2003. Tip-off for the game is at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Hubert Davis, North Carolina's head coach, was drafted by the Knicks in 1992. While Madison Square Garden might not be familiar for North Carolina players, it definitely is for their head coach.

How to watch North Carolina vs. UConn

The Jimmy V Classic will be broadcast on ESPN. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden — New York City, New York

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

North Carolina storylines

North Carolina has played in the Jimmy V Classic twice before, but they haven't appeared in the event since 1999. In those days, the event was played at Meadowlands Arena. The Tar Heels are 1-1 in the Jimmy V Classic, but they will have a chance to improve that record this year.

North Carolina is currently the 17-seed, but they are sure to shoot up the rankings soon as they have won three straight games. Their only loss of the season came in an overtime effort.

The Tar Heels game against UConn will come during their toughest stretch of the regular season. Two of North Carolina's last three opponents were ranked, but they beat both of them. Now, the Tar Heels are scheduled to face a ranked opponent in each of their next three games, including this one against UConn, who is currently ranked fourth.

North Carolina's offense has been great as of recently. They are averaging 86.2 points per game as a team. R.J. Davis is the team's leading scorer. The guard scores 20.4 points per game. Armando Bacot adds 16.3 points per game in his own right. The big man's matchup will be one of the most intriguing of the game as he is set to match up against Donovan Clingan.

UConn storylines

UConn is the defending national champions, but historically speaking, they haven't had much success in the Jimmy V Classic. The Huskies are 0-4 all-time in the event. That doesn't matter this year, though, and UConn is once again one of the best teams in the nation. Furthermore, the Huskies have always played well at Madison Square Garden.

Clingan is one of the premier shot blockers in college basketball. After coming off of the bench last season, Clingan has had a bigger role this year. His scoring is up as well. The center is scoring 14.1 points per game. Both teams rely heavily on their centers, so it is possible that whichever center has a better game will be on the winning team. Tristen Newton is also thriving in his second season with the Huskies. The former East Carolina player is averaging 17.5 points per game.

Those two players were the most noticeable to return from UConn's championship team, but the team has found plenty of help elsewhere. Cam Spencer is a transfer from Rutgers who is averaging 15 points per game. Even Solomon Ball, a freshman, has made an impact.

Despite having 11 championships between the two of them, North Carolina and UConn haven't had much success in the Jimmy V Classic. After this week, that will change for one of the two schools and remain the same for the other. Only time will tell which team ends up on which side.