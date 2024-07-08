Dan Hurley's net worth in 2024 is $20 million. Hurley is a popular college basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the reigning back-to-back National Champion University of Connecticut Huskies and just signed a contract extension that makes him one of the best-paid coaches in the country.

He was once named Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year and led the University of Rhode Island to an Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship. Let’s take a closer look at Dan Hurley’s net worth in 2024.

What is Dan Hurley’s net worth in 2024?: $20 million (estimate)

Dan Hurley’s net worth in 2024 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Dan Hurley was born on Jan. 16, 1973, in Jersey City, N.J. He attended St. Anthony High School, where he led the team to a 31-1 record as a player. After graduating from high school, Hurley took his talents to Seton Hall University. In five seasons, Hurley averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

After a respectable college basketball career, Hurley went into coaching. His first coaching stint saw him serve as an assistant coach to his alma mater, St. Anthony High School. After two seasons, Hurley became part of the coaching staff for Rutgers University’s Scarlet Knights.

In 2001, Hurley made his head coaching debut for St. Benedict’s Prep. At the high school level, Hurley made a name for himself by turning St. Benedict’s Prep into a powerhouse in the national high school basketball scene.

Dan Hurley's early college coaching career

With Hurley establishing himself in the high school ranks, Wagner College opted to sign up the overachieving high school coach with the hopes of turning the program around after a 5-26 season.

Under the coaching of Hurley, the Wagner Seahawks would go on to post a 38-23 overall record in two seasons. After a respectable stint with Wagner College, Hurley accepted an offer from the University of Rhode Island in 2012. For coaching the Rams, Hurley signed a six-year deal, worth $4 million.

As the head coach of the Rhode Island Rams, Hurley led the squad to a 113-82 overall record across six seasons. During his six-season stay, Hurley's best years came during his final two seasons as head coach.

In the 2016-17 season, Hurley led the Rams to an Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship with a 25-10 overall record. For his performance, the University of Rhode Island rewarded the tactician with a seven-year contract extension that paid Hurley $1.1 million annually.

After getting the contract extension, Hurley led the Rams to an even better performance in the 2017-18 season. He led them to a 26-8 record while clinching the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship. However, this would be Hurley’s final stint as head coach for the University of Rhode Island.

Dan Hurley becomes head coach at UConn

After leading the Rams to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Hurley jumped ship and signed a lucrative six-year contract that pays $2.75 million per year with additional performance-related bonuses to coach UConn. With the decision, Hurley turned down lucrative offers from Rhode Island and the University of Pittsburgh.

Hurley has led the Huskies to a 141-58 overall record. However, it’s his most recent two seasons that have been the best thus far. In 2022-23, UConn went 24-7 during the regular season, including 13-7 in the Big East Conference, which was good enough for fourth place.

After losing by just two points to top-seeded Marquette in the second round of the Big East Conference Tournament, the Huskies were given a fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament. UConn then got on a roll in the NCAA Tournament and won six games, all by at least a 13-point margin, including the National Championship Game against San Diego State.

In 2023-24, the Huskies got even better. They went 28-3 in the regular season and won the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. They again rolled through the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and won all six games by at least 14 points, including defeating Purdue and National Player of the Year Zach Edey in the title game by a score of 75-60.

Dan Hurley spurns Lakers

With Hurley leading UConn to consecutive national titles, it is no surprise that suitors with big pocketbooks would attempt to lure Hurley away from Connecticut.

In June 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers came calling to try to bring Hurley to the NBA. They offered him a contract worth $70 million to lead perhaps the most prestigious basketball team in the world.

However, Hurley decided to stay at UConn and go for a third-straight national title. In the summer of 2024, he signed a contract extension with UConn for $50 million that runs through the 2029-30 season. The deal makes Hurley the third-highest-paid college coach in the country.

