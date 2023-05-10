There’s good news for Novak Djokovic as his elbow injury seems to have subsided.

Djokovic has been dealing with an elbow issue since the Monte Carlo Masters and although he didn’t give an official reason, the injury is likely why he withdrew from the recently-concluded Madrid Open.

However, he was expected back for the Italian Open and leading up to the event — which he won last year — the 22-time Grand Slam winner took part in a training session with Jannik Sinner in Rome.

Notably without a black arm sleeve that he wore a few weeks prior, Djokovic didn’t seem to be in any major discomfort while the session was said to be “played at maximum intensity to test his condition” according to the Italian Open website.

In total, it lasted an hour with Djokovic winning the third set 6-3. You can watch highlights of it below:

The Italian Open commenced Wednesday and will go on until May 21. Djokovic will face one of either Luca Van Assche, who notably faced him at Banja Luka last month, or Tomas Etcheverry in the second round of the Masters event.

It will be the final event leading up to the French Open and Novak Djokovic will be hoping to get in a groove before challenging for a potential third title at Roland Garros.

“I hope to get into tip-top shape for Roland Garros. I want to play my best tennis there,” Djokovic said after withdrawing from the Madrid Open last month. “The conditions are totally different there in comparison with Monte Carlo and Banja Luka.

“There are still several weeks to practice and play. In the previous seasons, I’ve always had an unsatisfying and slow start on clay, and then played better tennis in the final stages. I hope to repeat the same pattern this year.”