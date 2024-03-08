“The Celtics bench was like, ‘Yo, what the (expletive) was that?'” said explosive Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, recalling what he overheard as he passed the Boston Celtics' bench after his incredible putback dunk late in a 115-109 victory at Ball Arena on Thursday night.
Gordon wasn't sure who said it, according to The Denver Post, but the comment he heard from the Celtics' bench matched how everyone in the arena felt at that moment.
Aaron Gordon's dunk powers Nuggets past Celtics
The high-flying Nuggets forward found a reliable gauge of how incredible his late-game hammer was with Deandre Jordan seemingly falling over after the putback dunk off a missed Nikola Jokic layup.
“DJ is hilarious with the facial expressions,” Gordon described Jordan. “He knows what it’s like to have crazy dunks. He’s had some wild dunks, so if he’s like, ‘That was nuts,’ then I know it’s valid.”
Gordon's one-handed putback played a crucial role in stalling Boston's late rally, extending the Nuggets' lead to 109-102 with just 2:12 left in the game.
Surprisingly, this dunk wasn't even his most important of the night in the victory over the league-leading Celtics.
Aaron Gordon showcased his strength and athleticism as a finisher near the basket in Thursday's game. While his outside shooting wasn't flawless, numerous offensive plays were highlighted by Gordon's ability to catch lobs above the rim or power through traffic for finishes.
Jokic concluded the game with an impressive stat line of 32 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and just one turnover. His performance was outstanding, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
Michael Malone didn't hold back during his postgame press conference, acknowledging the passionate support from Celtics fans while also asserting confidently, “They can take that L on the way out, baby.”