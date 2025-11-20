The Denver Nuggets overcame a challenging road test against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, earning a 125-118 victory despite missing two starters.

Peyton Watson’s career-best performance helped Denver move to 11-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. Starting in place of injured Christian Braun, Watson went off for a career-high 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, while also recording a career-best 12 rebounds to secure his first double-double of the season. He played 34 minutes, adding three assists and one block. The 23-year-old’s two-way role expanded as Aaron Gordon missed time with a hamstring injury.

“It feels good,” Watson said after the game. “This coaching staff and my teammates have been so empowering of me to go out there and be myself, and we all knew it was a matter of time before I go out there and the production follows. So I am just glad to be able to have the opportunity to play on this team and help us pull out a win.”

It was a matter of time ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/ZkDmPUoubt — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Nikola Jokic finished the game with his ninth triple-double in 12 games, 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. The three-time MVP headlined the night with a behind-the-back assist to Watson for a dunk. Complicating matters with nine turnovers and fouling out with under three minutes left, the seventh time in his career doing so, Jokic still contributed enough to help the Nuggets maintain control after New Orleans’ early 13-point lead.

Denver’s bench played a big role in maintaining the advantage. Bruce Brown added 12 points, three steals, and four rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, including two clutch mid-range jumpers down the stretch.

Jamal Murray registered 16 points and eight assists, efficiently facilitating the Nuggets' offense despite facing heavy defensive pressure. Cameron Johnson contributed 14 points with a perfect 5-of-5 shooting inside the arc, and Spencer Jones helped apply defensive pressure in the first half to help Denver recover from an early deficit.

The Nuggets now turn their attention to Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Houston Rockets, a clash between second- and third-place teams in the Western Conference.