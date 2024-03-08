Thursday night's primetime matchup featured a heavyweight bout between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets and Celtics are two of the best teams in the league, and it ended up being one of the most entertaining games of the year. Ultimately the Nuggets were able to snag the win with a final score of 115-109. With this win, it also completed the Nuggets sweep of the Celtics this season.
Even though the game was held in Denver, there were a large amount of Boston fans in attendance. When the Celtics made good plays, their fans loudly made themselves heard. But thanks to standout performances from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, the opposing fans eventually quieted down.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about the large amount of Celtics fans present.
“You've got to give the Celtics fans credit. They always come out strong,” Malone said via DNVR's Harrison Wind. “But you know what we say. They can take that L on the way out, baby.”
Celtics fans leaving in droves.
Nuggets grind out the win, 115-109. pic.twitter.com/MHEcBWAcnl
— Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) March 8, 2024
This isn't the first time we have heard this type of jab from Malone. In 2018, Malone and the Nuggets had just beaten LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver. Swarms of Lakers fans were in attendance. Sending Lakers fans home with a loss felt so good, that Malone uttered for the first time “take that L on the way out.”
This line has become a bit of a go-to line for Malone when his Nuggets beat a highly touted opponent. So when the Nuggets beat the Celtics in front of a large crowd of opposing fans, he couldn't help but revisit the line.