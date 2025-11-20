Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic probably wakes up every game day thinking: “What kind of insane pass should I try today?”

On Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, it was a behind-the-back pass.

The Nuggets were ahead, 112-97, with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter when Jokic decided to pull it off. He was being guarded by Derik Queen at the free-throw line when he made the nifty dime to Peyton Watson, who gave a ghost screen before diving to the basket for the dunk.

This Nikola Jokić dime to Peyton Watson 👀 Yet another triple-double from Joker… and Watson records a career-high in points with 32 in DEN's W!@nuggets move to 11-3 on the season. pic.twitter.com/t9vSasV0g8 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

You should've simply gotten out of the way, Trey Murphy III.

The pretty play was enough to boost the Nuggets, who held on for the win, 125-118. They improved to 11-3, including 5-2 on the road, while the Pelicans suffered their 13th loss in 15 games.

The 30-year-old Jokic tallied another triple-double—wow, a shocker—with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. He, however, also had a game-high nine turnovers.

The 23-year-old Watson had himself an evening with a career-high 32 points on 13-of-19 field goals, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. He added 12 rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Even the return of Zion Williamson from a hamstring injury wasn't enough to propel the Pelicans, who went down by as many as 19 points, to victory. Williamson had 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Nuggets will always be a tough matchup when Jokic is present. Unfortunately for opponents, he has been a durable foundation. He has not missed a single game this season.

Denver will take on the Houston Rockets on Friday.