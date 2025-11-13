With the NBA season comes expectations and predictions from the fanbases. The sport always draws tons of dialogue when it comes to player rankings, record predictions, and hot takes. Not every player is going to live up to expectations, though. For whatever reason, whether it is because of a poor schematic fit, injury issues, or regression, certain NBA players disappoint in comparison to expectations. Check out the gallery to see the five biggest flops so far during the 2025-26 season.

Ace Bailey was regarded as a high-risk, high-reward prospect. The Utah Jazz took him after he fell in the draft because he was viewed as a player who could turn into a star with the team. The team was praised for landing the Rutgers product with the fifth overall pick, but his rawness has been evident so far.

Bailey has been incredibly inefficient. Bailey is averaging just 7.5 points per game, whereas each of the four players drafted before him are averaging at least 14 points per game. He is connecting on just 38.3 percent of his shots, and only 26.7 percent of his long balls are going in. These are really bad numbers for someone as tall as Bailey, whose calling guard is supposed to be shooting.

Everybody knew there would be growing pains, but there haven't been enough flashes of greatness thus far. The Jazz have had far too many draft busts in recent years, as Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams are already looking like such. Bailey has plenty of time to not only avoid bust status but to develop into a star. The early returns haven't been promising, though.

It was common knowledge that the Boston Celtics would take a step back this year. Jayson Tatum is out for the year with a torn achilles, and Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were traded in the offseason ahead of what is being considered a gap year in Boston's championship window.

Jaylen Brown was already established as a star, but fans were excited to see what he could do as the top option. So far, Brown is having a career year. Derrick White was also expected to take a step forward and prove that he could be more than just a role player. White has struggled with a bigger role, though.

White is scoring less than he was when he was surrounded by better players. He has also been incredibly inefficient with defenses, giving him more focus. White's 35.2 percent mark from the field is nearly 10 percentage points worse than it was last year, and he is only shooting 29.2 percent from deep. White has not stepped up for the Celtics, and Boston's record has suffered because of it.

Injuries have derailed Joel Embiid's career, and he is no longer the perennial MVP candidate that he once was. The latest problem in Embiid's extensive injury history was arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which has him on a minutes restriction. Embiid has always missed a lot of time, but he has historically been dominant when he has been able to play.

Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are limiting Embiid to just 23.3 minutes per game. He hasn't had enough court time to thrive this year, and when he has been on the hardwood, he hasn't been as dominant as fans are accustomed to. Embiid surpassed the 30-point-per-game mark in three straight seasons. Now his scoring mark is in the teens.

He has had his moments throughout his career, but injuries have resulted in Embiid being one of the biggest “what-ifs” in NBA history. This season is just further proof.

The Denver Nuggets were viewed as having had one of the best offseasons this year. They added depth in the form of Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas. That depth has allowed the Nuggets to reestablish themselves as championship contenders this season.

Their biggest offseason move was trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, though, and so far, Johnson has underwhelmed with the Nuggets. A season after averaging 18.8 points per game, Johnson is averaging just 7.2 points per game. Sacrifices need to be made when playing with Nikola Jokic, who is the best player in the NBA, but Jokic's playmaking prowess should have only helped Johnson, not hurt him.

A statistical drop-off could have been expected in the new system. The concern is more that Johnson just hasn't met the eye test in Denver so far. He looks particularly timid to shoot the ball and establish his scoring. Historically a noted 3-point shooter, Johnson is hitting just 21.1 percent of his long balls. Hopefully Johnson turns things around. When he does, the Nuggets will be a really scary team. So far, though, Johnson has been one of the biggest flops of the 2025-26 season.

1. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant's struggles have been one of the biggest stories of the young NBA season. Morant is playing poorly, and he is butting heads with the coaching staff. The point guard is shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point land. His 18.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game are both career lows since his rookie season.

Morant's poor play has gone deeper than just his on-court production. He has seemingly done everything in his power to be a poor leader and to say the wrong things in media. His lack of effort and behavioral issues resulted in a one-game suspension. This was, of course, just one of many suspensions for Morant during his Memphis Grizzlies tenure.

Morant is a talented player, but he isn't living up to his potential. His clash with the rest of Memphis' organization already has him in trade rumors.